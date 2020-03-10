February 24, 1935-March 10, 2020

PORT BYRON — Charles “Chuck” Young, 85, of Port Byron died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice or First United Methodist Church.

Chuck was born February 24, 1935, in Moundville, Mo., to Casper “Maurice” and Fern (Hewitt) Young. He married Judith Ann Walgrave at First United Methodist Church in Port Byron on April 5, 1957. Chuck owned and operated Young's Heating and Cooling for many years, retiring in 2001. Chuck was a very giving person, always willing to offer a helping hand. He enjoyed going on family trips, camping, playing cards and spending time with family. Chuck was also the baseball commissioner for URICRA for several years.