April 3, 1930 - August 15, 2020

GENESEO -- Charles “Chuck” Richard Grunwald, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living, Geneseo.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Tim Doty will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Moline Memorial Park, Moline, Ill. A memorial visitation will be held from 12 – 1 p.m., prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church or Gilda's Club of Davenport, Iowa.

Chuck was born April 3, 1930, the son of Harold and Edith (Nordstrom) Grunwald, in Moline, Ill. He graduated from Moline High School in 1948. On September 6, 1951, he married Barbara Wood at a service held in Moline. He was employed as a sales representative for several building material suppliers then later retired from Payless Cashway. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Club, Colona, and Gilda's Club, Davenport. He enjoyed fishing, making walking canes, and woodworking. He especially loved spending time with his family.