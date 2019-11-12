October 4, 1936-November 6, 2019
MOLINE — Charles “Chuck” P. Sladek Jr., 83, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Entombment, with military honors presented by Moline American Legion Post 246, will be at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. No visitation is planned, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Charles was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Moline, a son of Charles “Bapa” Sr. and Annette “Mimi” Schulz Sladek. He graduated from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement, Chuck was a Supply Department Manager at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro near Irvine, Calif.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. His favorite times were those he spent with family and friends. Chuck will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, all of whom will miss him greatly.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Lishar Sladek, and Jim Sladek, all of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and Tom and Anita Sladek, Little Elm, Texas; grandchildren, Olivia, Noah, Christina, Danielle, Michael, Anthony and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Weston; sisters, Dolly Grupalo, Yountville, Calif., and Beth Wise, Palm Springs, Calif.; five nieces and nephews; loving girlfriend, Jane Gish; and many great friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Annette “Bunny” Turner; and one niece.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.