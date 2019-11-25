{{featured_button_text}}

February 24, 1945-November 24, 2019

GENESEO -- Charles W. “Charlie” Webb, 74, of Geneseo passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Don Cherry VFW Post. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Charles Webb Memorial Fund.

Charlie was born on February 24, 1945, in Annawan, Illinois, the son of Wilbur & Gertrude (Gehn) Webb. He was a graduate of the Orion High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Joyce Jodts on July 14, 1973, in Geneseo. He had been employed at the Mc Laughlin Body Co. in Moline as a welder, retiring after 35 years. Charlie enjoyed fishing, going on vacations & cruises, gardening, trap shooting and playing cards.

Survivors include his wife Joyce, sisters, Reeda (Dennis) Basala, Moline, Barb Dickerson, Moline; sister-in-law Jackie Webb, Colona, brothers-in-law Roger (Maggie) Jodts, Jim Jodts, Bob (Deanna) Jodts, sister-in-law Julie Delp and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law Richard (Judy) Webb, a brother John Webb, sister Mary Stropes, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Richard) Cunningham, sister-in-law Sharon Swiger.

To share a message of sympathy with Charlie's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Nov 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
10:30AM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Nov 27
Interment
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
11:30AM
Oakwood Cemetery
1060 South Oakwood Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
