November 11, 1933-January 27, 2020
MILAN — Charles Arlie Peterson, 86, of Milan, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made in care of the family to divide among several charities.
Arlie was born in Scotland County, Mo., on Nov. 11, 1933, a son of Charles Henry and Drucilla Price Peterson. He married Doris Irene Pinson on June 15, 1953, in Missouri. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2000.
You have free articles remaining.
Arlie was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a general mechanic for Alcoa for 36 years, retiring in 2000.
Arlie was a devoted member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He was a gardener and could be caught splitting wood quite often. He enjoyed being a father to his two sons whom he taught how to hunt. Arlie also enjoyed taking family fishing vacations.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Dave (Cindy) Peterson and Albert (Sandi) Peterson, both of Milan; grandchildren, Kelly, Kristin, Mary Ann, Mindy, Craig and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Cammie, Makenna, Owen, Wilhelmina, Rex, Lana, Sophia, Henry, Hannah, Natalia, Grant, Ellie, Cael, Trenton and Teirnin; and brothers, Robert (Billie) Peterson, Moline, Larry Peterson, Rapid City, and Kenny (Sharon) Peterson, Port Byron.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.