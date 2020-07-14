Charlene Carol Keim

Charlene was a very civic-minded individual. She was a lifelong member of Fairview United Methodist Church where she held positions of Sunday School Secretary and Sunday School Teacher. She was a life member of the United Fairview Woman's Club doing ministerial and fundraising for the less fortunate of the world while expanding the religious opportunity of caring. She held several officer positions including President while helping to guide the women's group in their care programs. She was the Church Membership and Historian Recorder and in 1990 she organized, indexed, and published four booklets into one of the “Old” church records (1928-1979) for the Church Parsonage and Membership Libraries. She retired from this position after 20 years of membership recording. She was a member of the Annawan Women's Club for many years, being President during the 1965-1966 year.