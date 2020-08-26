× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 22, 1975- August 24, 2020

KEITHSBURG — Chad W. Armentrout, 44, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg, followed by a private family service. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Please note, all social distancing guidelines will be observed. Memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.

Chad William Armentrout was born Sept. 22, 1975, in Galesburg, Illinois, and raised in Keithsburg. Chad and his family moved to Cape Coral, Florida, in 1985 where he attended school, made many long-lasting friends and learned how to play the saxophone. He graduated from Mariner High School in 1993. Chad moved back to Keithsburg in 2004, where he resided until his passing.

Chad had a love for speed. Whether it be BMX bike racing or a souped-up Nova, anything to make his mom sweat. He was all about sports! Watching Walter Payton run the ball or Michael Jordan dunk the ball — and, of course, watching his Cubbies kick some Cardinal butt! But most of all, Chad loved his nephews and niece. They could make him smile even on the hardest of days.