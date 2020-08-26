September 22, 1975- August 24, 2020
KEITHSBURG — Chad W. Armentrout, 44, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg, followed by a private family service. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Please note, all social distancing guidelines will be observed. Memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.
Chad William Armentrout was born Sept. 22, 1975, in Galesburg, Illinois, and raised in Keithsburg. Chad and his family moved to Cape Coral, Florida, in 1985 where he attended school, made many long-lasting friends and learned how to play the saxophone. He graduated from Mariner High School in 1993. Chad moved back to Keithsburg in 2004, where he resided until his passing.
Chad had a love for speed. Whether it be BMX bike racing or a souped-up Nova, anything to make his mom sweat. He was all about sports! Watching Walter Payton run the ball or Michael Jordan dunk the ball — and, of course, watching his Cubbies kick some Cardinal butt! But most of all, Chad loved his nephews and niece. They could make him smile even on the hardest of days.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother: Leslie Palmer Laughlin (Jim); sisters: Mindy Armentrout, Toby Livingston (Matt), Ginger Nash and Cheyenne Armentrout; nephews and niece: Jacob Miller, Brenna Livingston, Lucas Armentrout, William Roy Armentrout II and Dillon James Armentrout; as well as many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: William R. “Willie” Armentrout; his grandparents; and his longtime friend: Joe Connelley.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
