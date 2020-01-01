December 26, 2019
DENVER, Colo. — Chad Michael Grimes passed away unexpectedly on December 26th, 2019 at the age of 50.
Funeral services will be 2pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation 2 hours prior. Memorials may be made to an Education fund for his children.
You have free articles remaining.
Chad was a lifelong Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packer and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. An outdoor enthusiast Chad spent much of his time hiking, fishing, camping and snowboarding in Alaska, Washington and the Mountains of Colorado. His cherished moments were spent with his closest friends and family during these events.
Chad's upbeat personality attracted friends too numerous to list. He always had a story to tell and an infectious laugh to share. His greatest joy in life were his children with whom he enjoyed many baseball games, football games, father/daughter dances and Monopoly games which of course Chad always won.
Chad will be deeply missed by his parents, Mary (Roger) Baylor of Moline, IL and Bill Grimes of Eolia, MO; His children Jack and Kylie Grimes, former wife Suzy Grimes of Littleton, CO; Brother Scott Grimes of Loxely, AL and Twin sister Carrie (Lee) Trevino of Columbus Junction, Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com