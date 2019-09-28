December 30, 1947-September 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Cecilia “Cece” A. Stanton, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sept. 26, 2019. A private memorial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lung Association in Cece's honor.
Cece was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Monmouth, Ill., to Alfred and Pauline Lehman. She graduated from Costa Catholic High School in Galesburg. After graduating from beauty school, she was a hairstylist in Peoria for several years before moving to Chicago. She later built a career in banking in the Quad-Cities, retiring from BankORION.
Cece married Michael Stanton on Aug. 16, 1997. Cece's greatest passion in life was her family. She loved spending time with them, traveling, trying new restaurants, shopping, watching movies and TV shows — especially her soaps.
In addition to her husband, Cece is loved and will be remembered by her sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Laura, Nathan and Lauryn; and her sweet tabby, Mr. Boo; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Donna Lehman; cousins, Melinda Green, John and Jackie Healy, and a host of other family and friends.
Cece was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Alice; and aunt, Kithy.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care. The family asks for their privacy, but online condolences may be left at trimblefuneralhomes.com.