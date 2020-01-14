September 7, 1936-January 14, 2020

BETTENDORF — Cecil E. Hoon, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Weerts. Burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com.

Cecil was born on Sept. 7, 1936, in Rock Island, to Cecil and Adeline (Thompson) Hoon. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Cecil was united in marriage to Barbara Kriner on June 6, 1959, in Davenport. Cecil was employed at Caterpillar for 26 years as a machinist and a time-study engineer. He retired in 1988. Cecil went on to work at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1998. Cecil became a livery driver for W&H services, driving limousines for funeral homes in the Quad Cities.

Cecil was actively involved in the Lions Club, Christian Service Brigade, a trustee and deacon of Grandview Church. He later attended Edgewood Baptist Church.

He loved picnics with his family and traveling to see relatives and God's creation. Cecil felt his greatest work was passing on his belief in Jesus Christ to his family. He was a good example of loving others to his family of four children.