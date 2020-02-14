Cecelia 'Ann' Liggett
SILVIS

Cecelia 'Ann' Liggett

Cecelia “Ann” Liggett

February 26, 1940-February 13, 2020

SILVIS — Funeral services for Cecelia “Ann” Liggett, almost 80, of Silvis, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mrs. Liggett died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Ann Marr was born Feb. 26, 1940, in Virginia, Ill., the daughter of Cecil T. and Alma (Stambaugh) Marr. She married Jack Liggett on May 21, 1960, in East Moline. He died July 14, 2013. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles and attending the sporting events of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She loved spending time with her family. She was a Die Hard Chicago Cubs Fan.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Tara) Liggett, Colona, Joyce (Eric) Walker, Silvis, and Jill (Randy) Tharp, Milan; grandchildren, Erica (Nick) Burnett, Donald Liggett, Jessica (Austin) Kruger, Ashley (Carlin) Allison, Samantha Liggett, Jacki (William) Fawkes, Chelsea Liggett, Jenna Walker, Heather Tharp (Shawn Bainter) and Erin Walker; and great-grandchildren, Gavin and Landen Burnett, Kamryn and Karson Kruger, Cruz Connor, Kylie Tharp, Liam Allison and Madalynn Jackson, Myles and Elena Fawkes, Connor, Becca and Tessa Bainter; brother, James (Joyce) Marr, Philadelphia, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Sheryl Marr, Rosemount, Minn., and Kris Marr, Aurora, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, William, Robert and David “Butch” Marr.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cecelia Liggett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

