February 26, 1940-February 13, 2020

SILVIS — Funeral services for Cecelia “Ann” Liggett, almost 80, of Silvis, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mrs. Liggett died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Ann Marr was born Feb. 26, 1940, in Virginia, Ill., the daughter of Cecil T. and Alma (Stambaugh) Marr. She married Jack Liggett on May 21, 1960, in East Moline. He died July 14, 2013. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles and attending the sporting events of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She loved spending time with her family. She was a Die Hard Chicago Cubs Fan.

