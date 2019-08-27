October 27, 1968-August 25, 2019
SHERRARD — A beautiful soul has left our midst to dwell with her Savior in Eternal Bliss. Catherine M. Mott, 50, of Sherrard, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, where a Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Orion. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Alleman High School or Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic church.
Catherine was born Oct. 27, 1968, in Rock Island, the daughter of Dale and Mary Mott. She graduated from Alleman High School, Class of 1986. She was employed with the United States Postal Service for 26 years, last working in June of 2019. Her favorite hobbies were photography, gardening, raising flowers and enjoying the many birds that she faithfully fed throughout the year.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Dale and Mary Mott; brother, Daniel Vogel; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glen and Eleanore Turnbull; paternal grandparents, Eloise and Woodrow Mott; and two siblings, James Terrell Mott and Caroline Anne Mott.