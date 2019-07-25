September 9, 1926-July 23, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Catherine J. “Flo” Neary, 92, of Rock Island passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7pm Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 3:30pm. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Catherine was born September 9, 1926 in Johnston, IL, the daughter of William and Veronica (Rusiewski) Roberts. She married Donald V. Neary on January 31, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death October 27, 1982.
Catherine received her RN degree from the former St. Anthony's School of Nursing in 1947. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 44 years retiring in 1991 from Franciscan Hospital, Rock Island.
Catherine was a member of Sacred Heart Church and The Ladies Sodality. She volunteered putting together weekly bulletins, cleaning the church, and was in the first class of EMHC's. She enjoyed her monthly nurses group card club.
Survivors include her children, Donna Randall (Ken Musgrove), Moline, Mike “Frank” (Brenda) Neary, Rock Island, Karen Mandle, Rock Island and Sharon Neary, Rock Island; daughter-in-law, Amy Shelton; grandchildren, Bridget and Brett Randall, Christopher (Kristen) Mandle, Catie (Joe) Ryan, Matt ( Tracy) Neary, Cara (Justin) DeMuynck, Brooke Byrd and Hailey Shelton; great grandchildren, Blake, Grant, Jude, Stella, Conner, Bailee, Abby, Britney, Johnny, Madison, McKinsey and Preslie; step-brother, Keith Roberts; sister-in-law, Carolyn Roberts and several nieces and nephews whom she thought as her kids. She was preceded in death by her sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and John (Diane), great granddaughter, Makenna, sisters, Janet and Alice and a brother, John.
