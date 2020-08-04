× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 2, 1975-July 26, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Cassandra Y. Brown passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave. East Moline. Rev. Mason Parks will officiate. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home. A one-hour visitation will be before services.

Cassandra Yvette Brown was born June 2, 1975, in St. Louis, Mo.; the daughter of Edgar L. Brown Sr. and Edna Mae (Pore) Duke. She was a graduate of UTHS, class of 1993. Cassandra enjoyed taking road trips. She loved the Chicago Bears. Cassandra had a big heart, always taking care of others needs. She loved taking care of her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Edgar L. Brown Sr., St. Louis Mo.; her children, Pierce Brown, Port Byron, and Kias Brown, Port Byron; her grandchild, Pierce Brown Jr., Port Byron; her sister, Celena Brown (Arturo Martinez), Davenport; her brothers, Edgar (Carri) Brown Jr., Davenport, and Vincent (Rachel) Pore, Fond du Lac, Wis.; her fiancé, Jonathan Gaddy, Port Byron; and a host of nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Duke; and her stepfather, James Duke.

Online on condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cassandra Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.