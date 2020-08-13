April 9, 1939-August 11, 2020
BETTENDORF — Carroll J. Powell, 81, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Private funeral services for Carroll will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Public visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center, Davenport.
Carroll was born April 9, 1939, in Stronghurst, Ill., a daughter of Harold Burris and Opal Genevieve (Neal) Ruggles. She graduated from Aledo High School and Burlington Beauty School. Carroll ran her own in-home salon while her children were young. She later worked for Miller Container and Farmall until its plant closure. Carroll retired from Alcoa in 2003. She loved to bowl, play cards and spend time with friends. Carroll was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, attending at least three or four games a year. She was also a frequent attendee of River Bandits baseball games and Circa 21. Carroll was a kind and giving woman of strong faith who had a deep love for her family and a soft spot for her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cheryl Preston, of Edgington, Lori Rutten, of Davenport, and Vicki (Paul) Rosmann, of Illinois City; grandchildren, David Preston, Paul (Cassandra) Rosmann Jr., Joel (Kayla) Preston, Whitney Rutten and Ashley Rosmann; great-grandchildren, Paige, Bailey and Chase Preston, and Breelyn Rosmann; siblings, Barbra and Allan Kraklow, of Toulon, Bill and Janice Ruggles, of Aledo, Bonnie Doss, of Illinois City, Wanda White and Pat Hynes, of Milan, Martha and Dennis Bedford, of Aledo, Neal and Vicky Ruggles, of Taylor Ridge, David Criswell, of Aledo, and Mary Ruggles, of Dixon. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and many extended family members and dear friends.
Carroll was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Preston; husband, Buddy Powell; life partner, Donald Brown Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Burris and Gloria Ruggles, Bob and Rita Ruggles, Keith Ruggles; and a sister, Betty Criswell.
