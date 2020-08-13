× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 9, 1939-August 11, 2020

BETTENDORF — Carroll J. Powell, 81, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Private funeral services for Carroll will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Public visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center, Davenport.

Carroll was born April 9, 1939, in Stronghurst, Ill., a daughter of Harold Burris and Opal Genevieve (Neal) Ruggles. She graduated from Aledo High School and Burlington Beauty School. Carroll ran her own in-home salon while her children were young. She later worked for Miller Container and Farmall until its plant closure. Carroll retired from Alcoa in 2003. She loved to bowl, play cards and spend time with friends. Carroll was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, attending at least three or four games a year. She was also a frequent attendee of River Bandits baseball games and Circa 21. Carroll was a kind and giving woman of strong faith who had a deep love for her family and a soft spot for her grandchildren.