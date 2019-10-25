August 30, 1964-October 15, 2019
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Carrie Lynn (Tindall) Shanks passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Carrie was born on Aug. 30, 1964, to Ralph "Pete" and Doris Tindall. On April 30, 2009, Carrie was happily united in marriage to Gloria Shanks. They lived in Waterloo, Iowa, before making their home in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with their son, Nathan. Carrie worked for the Isle of Capri Casino Corporation for over 25 years.
Carrie is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Doris; father-in-law, Larry Shanks; and brother-in-law, Mark Shanks.
Carrie is survived by her wife, Gloria Shanks; son, Nathan Bellmyer, and wife, Nikki; grandchildren, Shayne, Serina and Emmitt; sister, Pat Massey; and nephew, Brian Massey; brother, Darryl Tindall; and mother-in-law, Deborah Shanks; other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.