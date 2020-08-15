× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1950-August 13, 2020

MOLINE — Carolyn Sue Ferry, 70, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

A private graveside service will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Lung Association. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House from the bottom of our hearts.

Carolyn was born on July 27, 1950, in Moline, the daughter of Kenneth Dale and Arlene Elizabeth (Reeser) Glenn. She married Robert Lee Ferry Jr. on Feb. 2, 1974, in Colona, Ill. Carolyn graduated from Geneseo High School in 1968. Carolyn was a member at Colona United Methodist Church. She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 41 years, where her last position was as secretary for the inspector general’s office.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; sons, Eric (Morgan) Ferry, Joshua Ferry; grandchildren, Allien, Annabelle, Joshua Jr., Temperance, and Lincoln Ferry; brother, Gary (Nigel) Glenn; sister, Lori (Terry) Ferguson; nieces, nephews, cousins and her partner in crime, Alice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles.

