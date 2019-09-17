February 16, 1937-September 17, 2019
SEATON — Carolyn L. McGuire, 82, of Seaton, died peacefully Sept. 17, 2019, at Aledo Rehab and Healthcare Center, Aledo. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, beginning with the Order of the Eastern Star Services followed by ecumenical services. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the Seaton Fire Department. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Lois Kline was born on Feb. 16, 1937, in Mark, Iowa, to Carl and Lois (Miller) Kline. She married Charles McGuire on Feb. 19, 1955, in Mark, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1993.
Carolyn loved being around children. She spent 34 years as a cook within the Aledo School district, mostly with Apollo Elementary. After retiring in 2005, Carolyn continued to be a volunteer at Apollo. In earlier years she was an active member of the Seaton Community Club; Order of the Eastern Star, of which she was past Worthy Matron; and a member of the Eliza American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children: Steven (Kathleen) McGuire, of Joy, Phillip McGuire, of Omaha, Neb., and Nadine (Todd) Coulter, of Aledo; siblings: Lavonne McMain, of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Dennis Kline, of Monmouth, Ill.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.