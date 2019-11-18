November 15, 1937- November 16, 2019
EAST MOLINE-Carolyn J. Husted, 82, of East Moline, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral. Pastor Andrew Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow services at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Carolyn was born November 15, 1937 in Hoisington, Kansas; the first child of John Thomas and Gladys (Shephard) Myers. She graduated from United Township High School, class of 1955. She had twelve years of perfect attendance from kindergarten thru twelfth grade. Carolyn married Garland Husted June 15, 1957 in East Moline. From this union two children were born, Ray and Twyla. Garland preceded her in death March 16, 2013 after 56 years of marriage. Carolyn worked for the National Licorice Factory last working in 1958. Carolyn was a homemaker. She enjoyed baking, especially her famous butterscotch crispies. Carolyn enjoyed playing dominos, puzzles, crocheting and knitting.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Ray (Karla) Husted, East Moline, her daughter, Twyla (Donald) Lannen, East Moline, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild on the way, many nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Garland Husted, her brother, Bob Myers, her sister Virginia Krantz, and nephew, Tommy Myers.