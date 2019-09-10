June 16, 1936-September 7, 2019
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Helg, Carolyn I. Passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Born at home June 16, 1936, to the late Harold and late Irene Helg, in Geneseo, Ill. Preceded in death by her brother, Tom (the late Sharon) Helg, and her nephew,Chris Helg. Loving mother of Kevin (Vicki) Helg. Dear grandmother of Jordan, Hunter and Branden. Sister of Sue (Rich) Kraemer, of Traverse City, Mich. Special friend of Dolly, Patty and Dawn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Schaff Funeral Home 5920 W. Lincoln Ave. West Allis, Wis. Visitation Saturday at the funeral home 9 a.m. until time of services.