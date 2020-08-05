May 25, 1948-August 5, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Carolyn E. Neely, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 E. 12th St., Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
Carolyn was born on May 25, 1948, in Shuqualak, Miss., the daughter of Eddie and Elizabeth (Hill) Bryant. She married Roger D. Neely Sr. on Oct. 1, 1968, in Mississippi, he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2020. Carolyn worked as a secretary/clerical at Sears and Roebuck and Alternatives for Older Adults. She was an active member at Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport, where she was part of the choir. Carolyn loved going to church and spending time with her family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Roger Jr. (Yolanda) Neely, Texas and Deborah Neely, Rock Island; grandchildren, Christopher (fiancée, Jenielle Durkee) Neely, Marquis (Britini) Jones, Ashley (Paris) Dothard, Alisha Neely, Kamisha Neely, Daeante Neely, Tyleic Neely, and Tahj Neely; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Eddie Bryant, Allen Bryant, Sherri Ewing, Jerry Bryant, and Diane Sparks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Neely Sr.; parents; sister, Alma Hill; brothers, Earnest and Robert Hill.
Online condolences may be left to Carolyn’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
