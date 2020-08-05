× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 25, 1948-August 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Carolyn E. Neely, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 E. 12th St., Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.

Carolyn was born on May 25, 1948, in Shuqualak, Miss., the daughter of Eddie and Elizabeth (Hill) Bryant. She married Roger D. Neely Sr. on Oct. 1, 1968, in Mississippi, he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2020. Carolyn worked as a secretary/clerical at Sears and Roebuck and Alternatives for Older Adults. She was an active member at Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport, where she was part of the choir. Carolyn loved going to church and spending time with her family and friends.