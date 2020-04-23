× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 3, 1922- April 14, 2020

FRANKLIN GROVE — Caroline Jean Vondergathen, 97, of Franklin Grove, formerly a lifelong resident of Rock Island and Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin Grove, Ill.

Caroline was born, July 3, 1922, in Rock Island, the daughter of Dominic and Sarah (Maddalina) Amato. She married Herman H. Vondergathen on Dec. 26, 1942. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2016.

She is survived by her three children, Carol Swiatek of Alpharetta, Ga., Paul Vondergathen of Eldena, Ill., David (Linda) Vondergathen of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria (Amato) Meyers.

Caroline was preceded in death by her four siblings, Vince Amato, Tony Amato, Salvator Amato and Frank Amato.

Interment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon, Ill.

