Caroline Jean Vondergathen
View Comments

Caroline Jean Vondergathen

{{featured_button_text}}
Caroline Jean Vondergathen

July 3, 1922- April 14, 2020

FRANKLIN GROVE — Caroline Jean Vondergathen, 97, of Franklin Grove, formerly a lifelong resident of Rock Island and Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin Grove, Ill.

Caroline was born, July 3, 1922, in Rock Island, the daughter of Dominic and Sarah (Maddalina) Amato. She married Herman H. Vondergathen on Dec. 26, 1942. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2016.

She is survived by her three children, Carol Swiatek of Alpharetta, Ga., Paul Vondergathen of Eldena, Ill., David (Linda) Vondergathen of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria (Amato) Meyers.

Caroline was preceded in death by her four siblings, Vince Amato, Tony Amato, Salvator Amato and Frank Amato.

Interment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon, Ill.

To plant a tree in memory of Caroline Vondergathen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News