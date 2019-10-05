April 2, 1923-October 3, 2019
ERIE — Caroline “Carol” M. Baker, 96, of Erie, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Memorial Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross or a charity of choice.
Carol was born April 2, 1923, in Lehigh County, Pa., the daughter of William H. and Amanda (Lougenbach) Fenstermaker. Carol served as a nurse anesthetist in the United States Army during WWII. Following her discharge she worked at the Carle Clinic in Champaign. During that time she met her future husband, John Robert Baker, who was a student in the first graduating class of veterinary medicine at University of Illinois. Carol and Dr. Baker were married on Aug. 12, 1950, in Champagne. They settled in Erie for J.R.'s veterinary practice, and Carol became a homemaker.
You have free articles remaining.
Carol was a member of the Erie United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated volunteer in the community. She enjoyed participating in the Erie Library book club and traveling with her husband. Carol loved to play cards, and it didn't matter the game.
She is survived by her son, William “Bill” Baker, Erie; daughter, Lora (Dr. Tom) Brozovich, Rock Island; grandchildren, Dr. John Brozovich, Shreveport, La., Amy (Ben) Kratz, Papillion, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Brozovich, Easton and Carter Kratz; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jeffrey Baker; daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Baker; and two sisters, Alda and Joanne. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Caroline Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.