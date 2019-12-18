March 8, 1924-December 18, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Carole M. Crosby, 95, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carole was born on March 8, 1924, in Savanna, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Amelia (VanBuer) Peat. She was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in World War II. She married Clarence Crosby in February of 1948, in Moline. She loved her trips to the casino and sewing in her spare time. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her great-grandsons.

Survivors include her daughter, Celeste Mosher, East Moline; granddaughter, Ryan (Kenneth) Ohr, East Moline; great-grandsons, K.J. and Ben; nephews Jon Edwards and Van (Rhonda) Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Charles “Cheddy” Ohr; and sister, Catherine Edwards.

Memories may be shared at esterdahl.com.