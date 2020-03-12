January 7, 1944-March 11, 2020

SILVIS — Carole Louise Kennedy, 76, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home.

Visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday March 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Carole was born on Jan. 7, 1944, in Moline, she is the daughter of Duke and Louise (Penca) Polich. She married Larry Kennedy June 16, 1962, at First Methodist Church in East Moline.

Carole was employed with Ametek, and then was secretary to the director of nursing at Illini. She worked for 24 years and retired from Deere & Co. She was a Sunday school teacher at Silvis United Methodist Church and was also a part of Rebecca's Circle at the church. Carole enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching the Chicago Cubs.