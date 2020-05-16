Carol V. Foglesong

Carol was born Oct. 2, 1946, in New Boston the daughter of Milton and Gwendolyn Maxine Humble McDonald. In September of 1963 she married Curtis Coulter, from this marriage came two children, Rhonda and Scott. Carol spent the last 29 years with her beloved Larry. She worked several years at Heinz in Muscatine, retiring in 1992. In her younger days she loved to play softball. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers and watching birds…especially hummingbirds. Carol loved playing board games, bingo, cards and going to the casino. She was a wonderful cook and baker; her pies were delicious. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.