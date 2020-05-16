October 2, 1946-May 15, 2020
NEW BOSTON — Carol V. Foglesong, 73, of New Boston, Ill., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A private family visitation will be held at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. Graveside services are Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at New Boston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a local food pantry.
Carol was born Oct. 2, 1946, in New Boston the daughter of Milton and Gwendolyn Maxine Humble McDonald. In September of 1963 she married Curtis Coulter, from this marriage came two children, Rhonda and Scott. Carol spent the last 29 years with her beloved Larry. She worked several years at Heinz in Muscatine, retiring in 1992. In her younger days she loved to play softball. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers and watching birds…especially hummingbirds. Carol loved playing board games, bingo, cards and going to the casino. She was a wonderful cook and baker; her pies were delicious. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved Larry Morrissey; children, Rhonda (James) Akers and Scott Coulter; grandchildren, Melissa (Brad) Carrell, Amy (Dusty) Terrill, Lindsay (Tyler Johnston) Etheridge, Brandon (Ashley) Coulter and Matt Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Brody, Lily, Blair and Jude; siblings, Marilyn (Lloyd) Nelson, Kathleen Baker, Alice Cantrell, Mick (Debbie) McDonald and Peg Larson; as well as Larry's children, Christine Ryan, JP Morrissey and Katie (Vince) Spiritosanto and grandchildren, Michael, Audrey, Tess, Johnny and Talia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Cheryl McDonald, Virginia Lascelles, Jim McDonald and Jodie Whitlow.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.