April 29, 1945-June 9, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Carol Sue Gramling, 75, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home, after a long illness.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. All are encouraged to keep the Aswege and Gramling families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. At Sue’s request, no services will be held.

Sue was born in Port Byron, on April 29, 1945, daughter of Penny and Gib Schmitt. She is survived by her loving spouse, Scott Aswege, and her three children, Tina Stoddard (Don Clevenger), Tony Gramling (Ann), and Tobi Gramling-Tirado (and her three children). Sue was the most amazing and fun grandmother to Jami Stoddard, Don Stoddard, Cathi Stoddard, Bridget Gramling and Joseph Gramling. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Schmitt (Cheryl), and numerous nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Rynders.

Sue was a staple at the Moline Daily Dispatch for over 50 years. She started as a counselor and ended her career as head of the data processing department. In the fall, it was an annual tradition that Sue would make her famous caramel apples. She would bring them in for all the Dispatch employees.