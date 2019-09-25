April 30, 1940-September 24, 2019
SILVIS — Carol Lodico, 79, of Silvis, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 12pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation from 10am-12pm. A private burial will be at North Cemetery, Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to New Perspective Senior Living, Hospice Compassus or Illini Foundation.
Carol was born April 30, 1940 in Rock Island, the daughter of Thomas and Dorothy (Blecker) Moody. She married James Lodico on August 26, 1961 at St. Mary's Church, Moline.
Carol was a graduate of Rock Island High School Class of 1958. She then graduated as a Registered Nurse from the former Mercy School of Nursing in 1961. Carol retired in 1999 after 30 years from Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, then returned to work part time until 2010. She enjoyed running, dancing and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, James; children, Michael Lodico, Crystal Lake, IL and Scott Lodico, Aurora, IL; grandsons, Drake and Zane Lodico and sister, Marti Dhaemers, Moline.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com