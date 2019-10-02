August 9, 1950-October 1, 2019
VIOLA — Carol L. McAtee, 69 of Viola, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, with her family at her side. Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Viola Fire Department. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
Carol Lynn was born on Aug. 9, 1950, in Aledo, Ill., to James W. and Evelyn Maxine (Line) Griffith. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1968. On April 26, 1969, Carol and Judd McAtee were united in marriage at the Aledo United Methodist Church.
Carol retired from Royal Neighbors of American after many years of employment. She stayed active after retirement attending her grandchildren's school events, occasionally going to the casino, traveling (especially to the beach), having coffee with the girls and cheering on her Chicago Cubs.
Those left to cherish Carol's memory include her husband, Judd; children and spouses: Jim and Amanda McAtee,of Rhinelander, Wis., Jon McAtee, of Davenport, Angie and John DeBlock, of Aledo, and Josh McAtee, of Viola; nine grandchildren: Alex, Ava, Kat, Blaine, Billy, Samantha, Taylor, Jake and Hannah. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Wendell Yerkey; brother, Larry Griffith; and In-Laws, James C. and Mary Alice McAtee.