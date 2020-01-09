EAST MOLINE — Carol L. Beardsley, 86, East Moline, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, after a fall at her home. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Church of Christ, 4800 38th Avenue, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Church of Christ.

In addition to being a fabulous cook, Carol was a talented photographer, seamstress, and embroiderer. She made everything from Christmas dresses to sailor suits for her beloved grandchildren. After she learned counted cross-stitch, she chose a pattern for each member of her family and embroidered a work of art for everyone. She and Bob were active in their church and often took wedding pictures of couples who were married there. She taught Bible classes, cooked funeral luncheons and purchased or repaired coats to give away. She volunteered at Illini (Genesis) Hospital for 15 years.