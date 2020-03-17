December 8, 1939-March 12, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. — Carol Kay (Kidd) Hoefle, age 80, of Aiken, S.C., formerly of Rock Island, died peacefully at home in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born in Oglesby, Ill., on Dec. 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Edythe (Stella) Kidd. She is survived by her husband, Frederick; brother, Kent Dusch (Brenda), of Rock Island; son, Scott Dobereiner (Kathryn), of Lexington, S.C.; stepdaughter, Lori Kelley, of Blue Grass, Iowa. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Allen Dobereiner (Melissa), of Clermont, Fla., Tamyra Tarrence (Jason), of Panama City Beach, Fla., Joshua Schaab, Jonathon Kelley, Joseph Kelley, Megan Hoefle, Kaitlyn Hoefle, Collin Hoefle and Cameron Hoefle, all of the Quad-City area. She is also survived by three nephews/nieces and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a stepson, Frederick (Butch) C. Hoefle, of Geneseo, Ill.

Since Carol's arrival in Aiken in 2003, she had attended First Presbyterian Church in Aiken and enjoyed the services of Reverend Brian Coulter and Reverend Holly Shoaf-O'Kula. Carol loved Aiken, the warm Southern weather and their home in Cedar Creek.

