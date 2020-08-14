May 24, 1938-August 12, 2020
MOLINE -- Carol J. Shaw, 82, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence with her husband and son by her side.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. There will be no services at Carol’s request. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
The former Carol Jean Woehlk was born May 24, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to Wilbur and Gertrude (Vieth) Woehlk. She married Roger Shaw on January 27, 1957, in Rock Island.
Carol was a homemaker, but in prior years, she worked part-time for Melco, McCullough’s, Mister Fresh and Herman’s. Carol enjoyed dancing at the Col with her husband, tomatoes from the garden, and spending time, including shopping and happy hour, with her sister and best buddy Joyce.
Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger; a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Lisa Shaw of Colona; four grandchildren, Rick M. Shaw, Jr. (fiancé Mindy Winning), Wyatt J. Shaw, Julie Shaw, and Destiny M. Shaw; siblings, Joyce Work of Moline and Gary (Kim) Woehlk of Orion; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Rick M. Shaw, Sr.; great granddaughter, Whitley Hedger; and sisters, Judy King and Sandra Anderson.
Carol’s family would like to express thanks to Genesis Hospice for their compassionate care and services. Their staff is an excellent team. Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
