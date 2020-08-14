× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 24, 1938-August 12, 2020

MOLINE -- Carol J. Shaw, 82, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence with her husband and son by her side.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. There will be no services at Carol’s request. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

The former Carol Jean Woehlk was born May 24, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to Wilbur and Gertrude (Vieth) Woehlk. She married Roger Shaw on January 27, 1957, in Rock Island.

Carol was a homemaker, but in prior years, she worked part-time for Melco, McCullough’s, Mister Fresh and Herman’s. Carol enjoyed dancing at the Col with her husband, tomatoes from the garden, and spending time, including shopping and happy hour, with her sister and best buddy Joyce.

Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger; a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Lisa Shaw of Colona; four grandchildren, Rick M. Shaw, Jr. (fiancé Mindy Winning), Wyatt J. Shaw, Julie Shaw, and Destiny M. Shaw; siblings, Joyce Work of Moline and Gary (Kim) Woehlk of Orion; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.