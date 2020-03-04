January 24, 1964-February 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Carol J. Gailey, age 56, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Graduated from Moline Senior High school.

She is survived by her twin brother, Carl Liedtke, of Rock Island; and her sister, Brenda Ellis, Silvis, Ill.; and seven nieces and nephews.

Mother Nancy Liedtke (deceased)

Father Jerry Liedtke (deceased).

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Silvis United Methodist Church, 1301 2nd Ave., Silvis, IL.

