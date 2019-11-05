April 1, 1942-October 28, 2019
SILVIS — Carol I. Guss, 77, of Silvis, Ill., passed away Oct. 28, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. She was born in Savanna, Ill., on April 1, 1942, to John (Ed) Bousman and Betty Yovonne. She was a retired LPN-Nurse from Franciscan Hospital and also retired phlebotomist from Metro Lab.
Left to cherish Carol's memory are her husband of 54 years, David Guss, of Silvis; children: Cindy (John) Benton, Caneyville, Ky., Karen (Ron) Ziemer, Reynolds, Ill., Doug (Connie) Guss, Roxana, Ill., Barbara (Kelly) Benzon, Silvis, Ill.; sister, Roxanne Bousman, Milan, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren who will miss their beloved grandma.
She enjoyed being with her family, watching movies, BINGO, puzzles and doing many, many crafts over the years.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Carolyn; great-grandson, Tyson Twitchel; sister, Frances Hamilton; parents; and grandparents.
The family will receive friends at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th Street, East Moline on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10-11 a.m., memorial service to follow. Internment Nov. 12, leaving from Schroder's Mortuary, Silvis, at 8:30 a.m. to the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.