January 18, 1933-October 17, 2019
ERIE — Carol Ann Medema Young, 86, of Erie, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Windsor Manor, Morrison. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Erie Christian Church. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Erie Christian Church Chapel. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie Christian Church or Windsor Manor. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is in care of the arrangements.
Carol was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Fenton Township, Ill., the daughter of James and Burneile (Olinger) Melton. She married Gilbert Medema on Aug. 12, 1950, in Erie. He preceded her in death in 1987. She married Gordon Young on April 29, 1989, in Erie. He passed away in 2011. Carol was a homemaker and helped her husband with the farm. She enjoyed singing, traveling and sewing. She was a member of Erie Christian Church.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Teri Tegeler, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Kris (Carl) Faye, Mancos, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Becke Medema, Erie; stepchildren, Rex (Rhonda) Young, Erie, Nadine Young, Moline; sister, Marilyn Woodard; brother-in-law, Donald Floming; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both husbands; children, Laurie Smith, Robert Medema; son-in-law, Wayne Tegeler; and siblings, Bobby Melton in childhood, Jim Melton, Faye Lacey and Shirley Floming. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.