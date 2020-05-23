May 17, 1942-May 19, 2020
MOLINE —Carol Ann Johnson, 78, of Moline, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline. A private family burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Rockridge High School Academic Awards Program and River Bend FoodBank.
Carol was born on May 17, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of Clarence Raymond and Alice Marie Charlotte (Anderson) Johnson. Carol had received a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Illinois. She was a history teacher at Rockridge High School for 30 years, until she retired in 1994. After retirement she worked at various Hallmark Stores, at the former Mark of the Quad Cities in ticket sales as well as WaterMark Corners. Carol was a member of First Lutheran Church, Moline. She was a Fighting Illini fan. She loved to play bridge, especially with friends from her graduating class of 1964. Carol was known as a world traveler and a great organizer that enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, and reading anything regarding early settlers or historical. Carol was a part of Illinois Teachers Association.
Survivors include her cousins, Marilyn Hirtle, Gloria (Richard) Thode, Larry Batten, Tom Batten, Ken Batten, and Paul Batten, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
