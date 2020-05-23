Carol Ann Johnson

Carol was born on May 17, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of Clarence Raymond and Alice Marie Charlotte (Anderson) Johnson. Carol had received a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Illinois. She was a history teacher at Rockridge High School for 30 years, until she retired in 1994. After retirement she worked at various Hallmark Stores, at the former Mark of the Quad Cities in ticket sales as well as WaterMark Corners. Carol was a member of First Lutheran Church, Moline. She was a Fighting Illini fan. She loved to play bridge, especially with friends from her graduating class of 1964. Carol was known as a world traveler and a great organizer that enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, and reading anything regarding early settlers or historical. Carol was a part of Illinois Teachers Association.