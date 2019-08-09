May 7, 1940-August 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Carol A. Platter, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island, and visitation one hour prior to the funeral at McCarthy Hall. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Church or Friendship Manor.
Carol was born May 7, 1940 in Geneseo, IL, the daughter of Francis and Kathryn (Hartman) McAvoy.
Carol married Bernard DeKezel in, 1959 and they farmed in the Geneseo area for 19 years. She married Kirby Platter on November 25, 1989 in Rock Island, IL.
Carol graduated from Geneseo Senior HS and went directly to a position at Hammond Henry Hospital as medical records personnel. She then went into medical transcription; a job she greatly enjoyed. Later she was employed by Genesis Medical Center where she was social services department secretary retiring in 2007 after 25 years. Carol was active in various volunteer activities including Trinity, Rock Island Library, St. Pius Church, Food Pantry, RI Township meals, King's Daughters as well as many committees and events at Friendship Manor.
Survivors include her husband, Kirby; children, Karen DeKezel, East Moline, Tom (Charlene) DeKezel and Tim (Lona) DeKezel all of Geneseo; step-children, Molly Bussert, Brigid (Harry) Dodge, Susan (Troy) Hudson, Anne (Matt) Patterson, Peggy Platter, Peter Platter and John (Justine) Platter; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister Mary Lavery, Phoenix, AZ and brothers, John McAvoy, Ottawa, IL, Francis (Marcia) McAvoy, Concrete, WA and Mark (Joan) McAvoy, Red Oak, NM and special friends, Tommie Bogaert and Patsy Frank both of Colona. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara McAvoy and sister-in-law, Gianna McAvoy.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com