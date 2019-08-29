March 20, 1927-August 28, 2019
SILVIS — Carmen G. Hernandez, 92, of Silvis, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at her home in Silvis.
Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anne's Catholic Church in East Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Carmen was born March 20, 1927, in Huejuquilla el Alto, Jaslisco, Mexico, to Petra Escalante and Gabriel Muniz. She was a strong woman, a devout catholic and a devoted mother.
Survivors include her children, Efren (Ana) Hernandez and Ninfa (Jeff) Castel; grandchildren, Jeffrey Castel Jr., Carlos Hernandez, Kristine Hernandez and Joseph McCorkle; and three great-grandchildren.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for the compassion and care given to Carmen.
