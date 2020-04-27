MILAN — Carla DeLoose was brought into this world on May 17, 1956, in Lancashire, England, courtesy of being an Air Force baby. She parked her broom and left the porch on April 24, 2020, in Milan, Ill. It appears her affinity to flying was in her since birth! Carla spent the last few months diligently working on her cure for Cancer. “Pretend it's not there and it will go away.” While her theory didn't cause cancer to leave her body, it left the hearts and minds of those she loved most. It freed her from pity, worry and sadness. In hindsight it was her cure. She leaves behind a half-eaten pan of special brownies, a pile of “Big time wrastlin'” ticket stubs and a mass collection of wreaths, tumblers and furniture to be repurposed.

She was a graduate of Rockridge High School. Previously employed by Dayco, Roadway and Town & Country Lanes. Most recently anyone that was anybody would find Carla slinging drinks, barbs and insults at Anna's Village Pub in Milan, where her sass and bluntness are legendary. Just don't be guilty of slamming your glass or bottle on the bar to get her attention. She didn't suffer fools lightly! Her hobbies include sharing irrelevant and outdated lost pet posts on social media; she had a knack for setting herself up for harassment from her siblings; she enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs play their version of baseball through the years and preparing food for pool leagues and parties at Anna's. Her enemies were few and far between. She most recently fought for the greater good by going head to head with her arch nemesis, identified as the extreme coupon czar with “an ass the size of Silvis” that would buy up all of the laundry detergent from Dollar General. Carla was equally adamant in holding coupon czar responsible for the toilet paper shortage. Carla loved almost everyone she crossed paths with. If kind words were all you shared, and you escaped without one of her crude lighthearted insults you surely weren't one of them.