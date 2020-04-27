May 17, 1956- April 24, 2020
MILAN — Carla DeLoose was brought into this world on May 17, 1956, in Lancashire, England, courtesy of being an Air Force baby. She parked her broom and left the porch on April 24, 2020, in Milan, Ill. It appears her affinity to flying was in her since birth! Carla spent the last few months diligently working on her cure for Cancer. “Pretend it's not there and it will go away.” While her theory didn't cause cancer to leave her body, it left the hearts and minds of those she loved most. It freed her from pity, worry and sadness. In hindsight it was her cure. She leaves behind a half-eaten pan of special brownies, a pile of “Big time wrastlin'” ticket stubs and a mass collection of wreaths, tumblers and furniture to be repurposed.
She was a graduate of Rockridge High School. Previously employed by Dayco, Roadway and Town & Country Lanes. Most recently anyone that was anybody would find Carla slinging drinks, barbs and insults at Anna's Village Pub in Milan, where her sass and bluntness are legendary. Just don't be guilty of slamming your glass or bottle on the bar to get her attention. She didn't suffer fools lightly! Her hobbies include sharing irrelevant and outdated lost pet posts on social media; she had a knack for setting herself up for harassment from her siblings; she enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs play their version of baseball through the years and preparing food for pool leagues and parties at Anna's. Her enemies were few and far between. She most recently fought for the greater good by going head to head with her arch nemesis, identified as the extreme coupon czar with “an ass the size of Silvis” that would buy up all of the laundry detergent from Dollar General. Carla was equally adamant in holding coupon czar responsible for the toilet paper shortage. Carla loved almost everyone she crossed paths with. If kind words were all you shared, and you escaped without one of her crude lighthearted insults you surely weren't one of them.
Although quick and free with a sharp tongue, Carla was even quicker with a genuine smile and willingness to help whenever needed. This will be her most enduring memory her friends and family will have of her. Carla was steadfast in her desire to have her earthly body cremated, thus her family will honor her wishes. In doing so she finally has the smoking hot body she always wanted. Cremation will take place at the family's convenience, and her ashes will be kept in an urn, passed from family member to family member until no one can remember where it is or who has it, but it will keep her memory and legacy alive. This will also honor Carla's desire to always “keep it in the family” and China will get the credit for none of her large extended family coming together. No, the current “favorite disease of the media” didn't beat her but social-distancing and the 10-people rule prevent a big celebration at this time. Yep, she's still talking to us!
Survived by her mama, Barbara ”The Barb” Garner, of Farmington, Ark.; her partner in crime, Alan “Big Al” Jones; her daughter, Stephanie (Brandon) Brown; her son, Chris Deloose; her bonus boys, Erik (Sara) Jones and Jay Jones. Carla was Bobo and Nana Hag to grandchildren, Anthony, Cooper, Ellianna, Makenzie and Atticus. Her biggest critics and confidants were her brothers, Glenn, James and Ben (Tammy) Rose. And host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Sullivant; husband, James “Apple” DeLoose; and her favorite child, secret keeper and best buddy, dog, Jackson.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a time be announced later. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.
Online condolences to wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.