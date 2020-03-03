Carl W. Spoljoric Sr.

A Prayer service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, followed by visitation until 2 p.m. Per his wishes, cremation will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family.

Carl was born on April 1, 1951, in Hammond, Ind., the son of John Charles and Florence (Duney) Spoljoric. After high school he served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1976. Following his military service, he married Nancy Fultz on April 2, 1977, in Indiana. He later graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in physical education. He retired from the Small Business Administration of Distaster Assistance after 25 years as a Construction Analyst. Previously he had worked for 84 Lumber, Sivyer Steel and Calumet Auto Wrecking, as well as, a substitute teacher in the Rock Island School District.