January 13, 1973- February 18, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Edward Nelson Jr., of Indianapolis, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, of natural causes. Carl was born Jan. 13, 1973, in Moline, the son of Carl and Diana. Carl spent much of his childhood in the Iowa/Illinois area (Iowa City and Rock Island), moving to Indiana with his family while in his teens. Carl graduated from Warren Central High School where he was a member of the diving team. After graduation, Carl joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla.

Carl spent most of his working years as a Technician for AT&T. His interests included bossing his younger siblings :), fishing, video gaming and spending time with friends.