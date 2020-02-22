January 13, 1973- February 18, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Edward Nelson Jr., of Indianapolis, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, of natural causes. Carl was born Jan. 13, 1973, in Moline, the son of Carl and Diana. Carl spent much of his childhood in the Iowa/Illinois area (Iowa City and Rock Island), moving to Indiana with his family while in his teens. Carl graduated from Warren Central High School where he was a member of the diving team. After graduation, Carl joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla.
You have free articles remaining.
Carl spent most of his working years as a Technician for AT&T. His interests included bossing his younger siblings :), fishing, video gaming and spending time with friends.
Carl is survived by his mother, Diana Maas, of Hagerstown, Md., his son, Carl III; his sister, Brianna Nelson, of Davenport; his brother, Brenton Nelson, of Columbia, Md.; and his stepbrother, Aaron Marshall, of Rock Island. He also leaves behind his maternal aunts, Linda Moss and Jane Moss; paternal aunts, Charlene Ross, Mary Ann Nelson and Cheryl Nelson; a paternal uncle, Harvey Nelson; nephews, Galen Nelson, Perrin Nelson, Damian Nelson and Thomas White Jr.; and nieces, Elisa Van Meur and Alexis Nelson; as well as a large, extended family and wealth of friends. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Carl E. Nelson Sr.; his uncle, Gerald C. Moss; his uncle, Earl Nelson; his aunt, Lois Nelson; his nephew, Gavin Nelson; and his niece, Erin Nelson.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North in Indianapolis, IN. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. ET. The service will be the 25th also, at 6 p.m. ET.