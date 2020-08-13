July 20, 1935-August 12, 2020
NEW WINDSOR — Carl E. Adamson, age 85, of New Windsor, Ill., died Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, in his home. Cremation has been accorded. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha, Ill. Private Graveside services will be Wednesday in the New Windsor Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Mercer County 4H Federation. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Carl was born July 20, 1935, in Marion County, Iowa, to Cecil and Novalon Downey Adamson. He graduated from Indianola High School. On Nov. 13, 1955, he married Myrna B. Stotts in Milan, Ill. She died Feb. 6, 2004.
Carl was employed for 39 years at the Eagle Warehouse in Milan, Ill. retiring in 1995. He was a talented musician, playing the guitar and singing in the “Night Shift Band.” He enjoyed being on his tractors, mowing the yard and was an avid gun collector.
Carl loved his family and enjoyed playing with the kids, especially the little ones
Survivors include two sons, Gary Adamson, of Alpha, Ill., Michael (Kelly) Adamson, of New Windsor, Ill.; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Colleen Freeman, of Iowa; and four brothers, Willis, Devere, Melvin and Ronald Adamson, all of Iowa and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife and a daughter-in-law, Karen Adamson, preceded him in death.
