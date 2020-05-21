× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 11, 1940-May 20, 2020

GENESEO — Carl A. Smith, 80, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed for friends and loved ones on the livestream services tab at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Due to COVID regulations, you will not be allowed to exit your vehicles. Memorials may be directed to the Carl Smith Memorial Fund and will be distributed amongst several local charities.

Carl was born on April 11, 1940, the son of Gale and Doris (Hawthorne) Smith, in Cambridge, Ill. He graduated from Cambridge High School while attending Lincoln Barber College. Carl proudly served in the Naval Reserves for eight years. On June 29, 1957, he married Mary M. Schneider at the Methodist Church, Bishop Hill, Ill. He owned and operated Carl's Barber Shop, in Geneseo, Ill., for 55 years. He has met multiple generations through those years.