January 16, 1964-October 16, 2019
DAVENPORT — Cameron VanElslander, 55, of Davenport, IA, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club or Kings Harvest Animal Shelter.
Cameron was born in Aurora, on Jan. 16, 1964, son of Cyriel and Ann (Haugh) VanElslander. He graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1982. He was employed at McLaughlin Body Company, and had previously worked at an Eagle Grocery store in Davenport, where he met his wife, Brenda. They have been together over 20 years, and would have celebrated their 10th anniversary this Halloween, Cameron's favorite holiday.
You have free articles remaining.
Cameron enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cheering on the Chicago Bears, raising his dogs, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, supportive stepdad, and amazing grandpa. Cameron was a kid at heart, and enjoyed taking Max on adventures, teaching Cora and Max about “good” music, and, of course, how to take the best naps snuggled up on the couch. Cameron loved the game of golf. He had many achievements in the sport, most notable being his appearance in the Hardee's Classic (John Deere Classic) Pro-Am tournament, and just last year, earning the best mark possible, a hole-in-one at one of his favorite local courses.
In addition to his wife and his mother, survivors include his children, Jamie (Kyle) Schroeder of LeClaire, and Joe (Caitlin) Skiff of Evans, Colo.; his grandchildren, Max and Cora Schroeder; two aunts, Susan Linden and Lillian Haugh of Ontario, Canada; two uncles, Allen (Christy) Haugh and John (Carol) Jackson of Queensland, Australia; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his uncle, Neil Haugh.
Send condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.