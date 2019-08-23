November 13, 1952-August 23, 2019
CARBON CLIFF — Calvin E. King, 66, of Carbon Cliff, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at Generations Nursing Home in Rock Island.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with cremation rites to follow. Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family.
Calvin was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Rock Island, the son of Charlie and Ruby Leihsing King. He married Bernadine Johnson on May 22, 1976, in Colona. He later married Sharon Spicer Edwards on Feb. 14, 2001, in Silvis. Calvin loved working as a roofer. He also loved fishing and enjoying an Old Milwaukee.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children, Ronald (Jen) King, Jacob King, Joshua (Amanda) King, Eugene (Pam) King and Sheila King Garvey; stepchildren, Jason Edwards and Tonya Edwards; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Bruce King, Dan King, Dale King, Virginia McNeal, Thelma Mills and Carol Fisher.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis King; and brother, Robert King.
