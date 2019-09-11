August 30, 2019
GENESEO — Caleb Michael Shoemaker, infant, was born sleeping at Trinity Hospital in Moline on Aug. 30, 2019, at 3:18 p.m. Caleb weighed 2 pounds, 1.5 ounces, and was 13.5 inches long. He was diagnosed with a terminal genetic condition at 21 weeks gestation, but was carried with love until his passing at 32 weeks. Caleb is the cherished son of Justin and Valerie Shoemaker and beloved brother of Mark and Eliza, of Geneseo.
Following his delivery, surrounded by his immediate family, Caleb was baptized by the pastors of Geneseo's Grace United Methodist Church. Although his time here was brief, Caleb was much loved and will be forever remembered.
He is greeted in Heaven by his grandfather, Charles Shoemaker, and is mourned on Earth by his grandmother, Gloria Shoemaker (Geneseo, Ill.); grandparents, Steve and Ruth Hurt (Mackinaw, Ill.); and many extended family members.
His parents will be forever grateful for the compassionate care and support received from the doctors and staff at both the University of Iowa Hospitals and Trinity Hospital throughout this difficult journey.
No services are planned at this time. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family and online condolences are available at www.stackhousemoore.com.