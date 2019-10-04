September 19, 1943-September 30, 2019
GENESEO — C. Jean Lewis, 76, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Chris Ritter will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to C. Jean Lewis Memorial Fund.
Jean was born Sept. 19, 1943, the son of Ralph and Orva (Whitacker) Lewis, in Moline. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1961. Jean married Kenneth Lewis on July 20, 1968. He preceded her in death in 2015. Jean was a longtime waitress in Geneseo, serving at The Deck, Moose Lodge and the Atkinson Plaza. She belonged to the Women of the Moose, was a longtime youth coach, enjoyed bowling and was active in the Women's Bowling Association. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dee Smith, Bartonville, Ill.; son, Dean (Nita) Lewis, Lathrop, Mo.; grandchildren, Zach Lewis, Evan Lewis, Drake Lewis, Brock Lewis, Grant Lewis, Kyleigh (Justin) Burke and Zoey Smith; great-grandchildren, Harper Burke and Sawyer Dieckow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Orva; and her husband, Kenneth; her sister, Leslie VanZuiden; brother, Donald Peterson; and sister, Gayle VanDerSnick.
