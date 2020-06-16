EAST MOLINE — Byrl Dean Weiss, 80, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Graveside services will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, from Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member.

Byrl was born on Dec. 27, 1940, in Clarion, Iowa, the son of Charlie and Marian (Smith) Weiss. While serving in the U.S. Army he was stationed in the Philippines as part of Military Intelligence. Byrl received his master's degree from the University of Iowa. He taught at Glenview Middle School for 35 years and one year in the Philippines. In his early years he enjoyed golfing and bowling. He loved to read. Byrl coached football, basketball and wrestling throughout his time at Glenview. Mr. Weiss ran the Summer Camp Program at Camp Hauberg for many years and worked at the YMCA in his spare time. He took several area youth on annual “Big Foot” adventures.