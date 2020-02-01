Bryan P. Johnson
Bryan P. Johnson

June 7, 1957-January 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Bryan P. Johnson, 62, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Rock Island Moose Lodge. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bryan was born on June 7, 1957, in Davenport, the son of Paul and Della (Hahn) Johnson. He married Debbie (Quackenbush) Schwartz on Sept. 21, 2009, in Rock Island. Depending on the era of his life, he was Butch to his little sister, Sheryl, in Sherrard called Twiggy, and in Rockridge he was Bucky. Bryan was born premature at 7½ months and always experienced life at full throttle. He loved playing pool, teasing all his nieces and nephews. But the love he found with Debbie Johnson was extraordinary. She brought out all the wonderful things about him. Bryan loved his family, two legged and four. He served his country in the Army and made lifelong friends. He beat cancer once but the damage caused him to lose one lung, but the other lung was just enough to keep him going. He worked many years for McCartney Improvement Co. as a professional roofer. Bryan loved cooking for his friends and family. He enjoyed watching game shows, especially "Jeopardy," and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Debbie Johnson; sisters, Jyll (John) Abbott and Sheryl (Virlon) Lamberson; uncles, Don Johnson and Paul Carter and their families; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dear friends, Bill and Joyce Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left to Bryan's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bryan Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 8
Celebration of Life Gathering
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Moose Lodge
4410-9th St.
Rock Island, IL 61201
