Bryan P. Johnson

Bryan was born on June 7, 1957, in Davenport, the son of Paul and Della (Hahn) Johnson. He married Debbie (Quackenbush) Schwartz on Sept. 21, 2009, in Rock Island. Depending on the era of his life, he was Butch to his little sister, Sheryl, in Sherrard called Twiggy, and in Rockridge he was Bucky. Bryan was born premature at 7½ months and always experienced life at full throttle. He loved playing pool, teasing all his nieces and nephews. But the love he found with Debbie Johnson was extraordinary. She brought out all the wonderful things about him. Bryan loved his family, two legged and four. He served his country in the Army and made lifelong friends. He beat cancer once but the damage caused him to lose one lung, but the other lung was just enough to keep him going. He worked many years for McCartney Improvement Co. as a professional roofer. Bryan loved cooking for his friends and family. He enjoyed watching game shows, especially "Jeopardy," and putting together jigsaw puzzles.