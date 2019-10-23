{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan Keith Calhoun

July 25, 1965-October 20, 2019

CLINTON — Bryan Keith Calhoun, 54, died Oct. 20, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

He was born July 25, 1965, in Moline.

Surviving are his wife, Julie; stepchildren, Michael and April; grandsons, Alec and Reid; his father, Stan; siblings, Kevin, Lori and Nicole; nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bryan in death were his mother, Anne; his brother, Tim; and his grandparents.

Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with a service at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

